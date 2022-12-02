Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Landmark Bancorp Price Performance
LARK opened at $25.09 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
