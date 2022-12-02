Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue — Dividend of $5.00

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $25.09 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.