La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of LZB opened at $24.94 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 186.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

