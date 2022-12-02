La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
La-Z-Boy Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of LZB opened at $24.94 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03.
LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
