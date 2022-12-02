L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L.B. Foster Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

