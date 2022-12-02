Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Kroger by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after buying an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.