Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $31,234.94 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.75 or 0.06599121 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00509742 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.06 or 0.31004928 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

