Komodo Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and $833,524.64 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00262962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00087898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,942,039 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

