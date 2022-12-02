Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $86.40 Million Stake in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Transphorm makes up about 1.1% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 40.07% of Transphorm worth $86,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Transphorm Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGAN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.56. 29,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,182. Transphorm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transphorm Company Profile

TGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Transphorm from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

