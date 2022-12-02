Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $5.59 Million Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.30% of East Resources Acquisition worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

ERES remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

