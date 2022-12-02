Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 10,000 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,126,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COOL remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 6,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

