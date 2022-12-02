KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $11.18. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1,758,617 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $339.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.82%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.