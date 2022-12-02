Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 21,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,999. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

