Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JQUA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,631. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

