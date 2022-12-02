Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $899,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,907 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA KRBN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,281. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

