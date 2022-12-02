Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.52. 33,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

