Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

