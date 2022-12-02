Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $18.63 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises 3.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Insperity worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 182.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.52. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

