Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of International Money Express worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.2% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in International Money Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in International Money Express by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMXI. JMP Securities lowered their price target on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

IMXI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

