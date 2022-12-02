Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 13.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Crane by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crane by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity at Crane

Crane Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.