Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

OUNZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. 10,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

