Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 2,598 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 252.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,182,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 255,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,167. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

