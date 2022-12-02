Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. 58,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

