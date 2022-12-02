Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $495.90. The stock had a trading volume of 89,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.30 and a 200 day moving average of $499.23. The stock has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

