Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

