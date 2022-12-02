KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,640. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 666,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

