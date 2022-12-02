Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 275

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 ($3.35) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.67.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 73,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,639. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.