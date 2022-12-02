Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.65 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

