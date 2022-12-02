Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Declares GBX 0.40 Dividend

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON KPC traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.60). 111,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,214. The company has a market capitalization of £134.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.03. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 174 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.51.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile
