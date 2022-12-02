Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Declares GBX 0.40 Dividend

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON KPC traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.60). 111,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,214. The company has a market capitalization of £134.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.03. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 174 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.51.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

