Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,793. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

