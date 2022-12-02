Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 1,993,315 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993,315 shares during the period. Coty accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

COTY remained flat at $7.94 during midday trading on Friday. 13,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.