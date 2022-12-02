Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 157,700 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

LYEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LYEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 1,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. Analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.