Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $495.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

