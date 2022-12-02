Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Valaris comprises 0.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Valaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris Company Profile

NYSE:VAL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.44. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.