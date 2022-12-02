Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,212 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 4.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Flex worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 17.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Flex by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,576. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

