Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,679 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Allstate comprises about 0.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.38. 3,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

