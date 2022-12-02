Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 439 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,663,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $252,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,351 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,477,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $415.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $324.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

