Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $55,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,467.73.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $14.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,567.62. 2,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,375.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,213.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

