Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $14.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.98. 45,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.16 and its 200-day moving average is $432.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.33 and a 12 month high of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

