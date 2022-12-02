Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

UNP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

