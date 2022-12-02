Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

About Walt Disney

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 266,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

