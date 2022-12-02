Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 7,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

