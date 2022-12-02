Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 554,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

