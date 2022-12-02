Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

NYSE HD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.84. 88,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.45 and its 200-day moving average is $294.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

