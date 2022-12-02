Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Shares Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KCGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

See Also

