Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Kearny Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 412.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

