KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 279,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

