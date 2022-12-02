Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 436 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

