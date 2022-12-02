Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $232.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

