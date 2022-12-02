Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,641,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,297,000 after acquiring an additional 451,711 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 23,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 35,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

