Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $309.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $309.35 million and $38.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00077387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024588 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 337,483,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,478,569 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

