Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

